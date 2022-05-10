Former Blazers Guard Seth Curry Undergoes Surgery, Will Be Ready For Training Camp

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry had one of the wildest seasons of any player in the NBA, and it has ended in him getting ankle surgery, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Nets guard Seth Curry underwent surgery on his left ankle and is expected to make full recovery for training camp next season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2022

Curry started the season off with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden and Ben Simmons swap at the trade deadline in February.

Curry, 31, averaged a career-best 15 points per game this season while shooting just over 42 percent from the three-point line.

Curry played for the Trail Blazers back in 2018-19 as a sharpshooter off the bench, and while his time in the pacific northwest was brief, he is still remembered as one of the beloved role players over the past few years.

Thankfully, Curry is expected to make a full recovery this offseason and be ready for the start of training camp this September.