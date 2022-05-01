POLL: What’s The Most Important Item On The Blazers Offseason To-Do List?

The Portland Trail Blazers have a busy offseason ahead of them, but what’s the most important move they have to accomplish?

If the Blazers want to return to the playoffs next season, they will have to be busy for the draft, free agency and the trade market.

But if you were interim general manager Joe Cronin, what would you do?

The draft should net the Blazers their first top 10 pick in nearly a decade and could find a future star to team up with Damian Lillard and eventually take the baton from him once he retires.

The team has to sign a couple of their own free agents, including Anfernee Simons, a restricted free agent. Jusuf Nurkic faces unrestricted free agency.

And of course, the team is expected to be buyers on the trade market and could trade for a player that could give Lillard a partner that can help the Blazers contend sooner.

