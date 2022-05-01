Blazers Have Found Success With No. 10 Pick In The Past

With the NBA Draft Lottery coming later this month, we are working on a series looking back at every possible Portland Trail Blazers pick solution and seeing how the team has performed in the past at the position.

Today, we look at the No. 10 pick.

While there is only a 0.1 percent chance of grabbing the 10th pick, we’ll look back at the two times the Blazers held the 10th selection:

In 1980, the team held the 10th pick for the first time in franchise history, selecting Iowa guard Ronnie Lester. The Blazers immediately traded Lester and a 1981 first-round pick to move up to No. 4, taking Ohio State guard Kelvin Ransey.

Ransey averaged 15.6 points per game in two seasons with the Blazers before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

The team didn’t hold the No. 10 pick until 2013, when the team selected CJ McCollum.

McCollum had an incredible 8.5 seasons in Portland, leading the team to the playoffs every season during his tenure. McCollum averaged 20 points or more in seven of the nine years with the team.

The No. 10 pick is the least likeliest scenario for the Blazers during the lottery, but if that’s the path laid out for the Blazers later this month, the team can build success off of it.