Blazers Broadcaster Bill Schonely Hospitalized With COVID-19

The legendary Blazers broadcaster is expected to officially retire next month.

By Jeremy_Brener
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Legendary Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to radio host John Canzano.

Schonely, 92, and his wife Dottie both tested positive and were admitted into separate hospitals. Luckily, their sickness doesn’t appear to be serious.

“I’m ready to go home in a couple or three days,” Schonely told Canzano.

Schonely was the official play-by-play broadcaster for the team in its first 28 years of existence. He then transitioned into an ambassador role for the organization.

The Schonz officially retires at the end of June after 52 years with the franchise. He is the final active employee from when the team opened operations in 1970.

Last month, Schonely was honored by the organization at a halftime ceremony in the team’s final home game against the Utah Jazz.

The Blazer’s Edge staff would like to wish both Bill and Dottie a speedy recovery.

