Blazers Re-sign Reggie Perry

The Portland Trail Blazers are resigning forward Reggie Perry on a hardship deal for the season finale against the Utah Jazz on April 10th according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Trail Blazers are bringing back F Reggie Perry on a hardship deal for Sunday’s final game vs the Jazz, source tells ESPN. Perry’s averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in eight games for Portland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2022

Perry has played eight games over two separate stints with the Blazers this season, logging two appearances in late December and has appeared in every Blazers game since March 30th.

Perry has averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game for the Blazers. The second year forward also appeared in one game for the Indiana Pacers in early February and appeared in 26 games as a Brooklyn Net in his rookie season.

Perry has spent most of his time this year in the G-League appearing in 34 games for the Raptors 905 this season where he averaged 19.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.

The 22-year-old will make his 36th career appearance in the Blazers’ season finale.