Oregon Historical Society Asks Fans To Share Memories Of Bill Schonely

Fans of Portland Trail Blazers legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely are being invited by the Oregon Historical Society to share their memories and express their appreciation. Schonely is retiring as the Blazers’ founding broadcaster and ambassador after the Blazers’ final game of the season against Utah Jazz.

Schonely was synonymous with Blazers basketball for much of its existence, coining the phrase “Rip City” and earning the nicknames “Mr. Rip City” and “The Schonz.”

His illustrious career has previously seen him receiving the Oregon History Makers award from the Oregon Historical Society in 2017 and he has been inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. He also received the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Tom McCall Award from the Oregon Association of Broadcasters, both in 2012.

Schonely started with the Blazers in their inaugural season back in 1970 and has called almost 3,000 games. Since stepping away from broadcasting, he has served as a community ambassador for the Blazers since 2003.

You can add your memories here.