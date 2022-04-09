Former Blazers Coach Terry Stotts Candidate for Kings Job

Former Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts is expected to draw interest from NBA teams after taking a year off following his dismissal in the spring of 2021. Stotts took the Blazers to the NBA playoffs in eight consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2021, amassing a 402-318 regular-season record in the process.

Now NBA analyst Marc Stein is tabbing Stotts as a likely candidate for the Sacramento Kings head coaching position, should interim coach Alvin Gentry not be retained. According to Stein, Stotts will be considered along with several other candidates, including veteran coach Mike D’Antoni.

From Stein’s substack [subscription required]:

Amid a growing expectation that the Kings will not make interim coach Alvin Gentry their full-time coach, after Sacramento missed the playoffs for the 16th successive season, various veterans have been increasingly mentioned as likely contenders for the post. Coaching free agents Terry Stotts and Mike D’Antoni, alongside Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown and Nets coaching consultant Steve Clifford, are all frequently cited in league coaching circles as potential targets for Sacramento. The Kings are said to be seeking a proven coach who can bring an immediate halt to the longest playoff drought in league history.

Stein also cites Stotts as an attractive possibility for other, unnamed, teams.