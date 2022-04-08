Brown, Blevins Exit Blazers-Mavericks Game

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Greg Brown III was unable to complete tonight’s final road game against the Dallas Mavericks after spraining his left ankle late in the second quarter.

Blazers announce, Greg Brown III (left ankle sprain; grade 1) will not return. — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudson_) April 9, 2022

The 20-year-old suffered the grade 1 sprain at the rim with a couple of minutes left in the first half after putting up 3 points and 4 rebounds.

Grade 1 sprains tend to involve slight stretching and microscopic tearing of the ligament fibers, mild tenderness, bruising, and swelling around the ankle. With one game left, Brown may have played his last game of the season.

The forward has averaged 4.8 points on 31 percent three point shooting as well as 2.8 rebounds in 46 games.

Two-way player Keljin Blevins also left the game before half time with a non-COVID related illness after playing only three minutes.

The Blazers were left to finish off the second night of a back-to-back with only eight fit players.