Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on the second night of a back to back. The Blazers have their last road game of the year before returning home for their final game currently in the middle of a nine game losing streak. The Mavericks are back at home for their final two games of the regular season looking to pick up a third straight win.

Friday, April 8- 5:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Joe Ingles (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Justise Winslow (out), Josh Hart (out), Trendon Watford (out), Kris Dunn (out), Brandon Williams (day-to-day)

Mavericks injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr. (out), Maxi Kleber (day-to-day)

What To Watch For

Live and die by the three. The Mavericks and the Blazers are 10th and 11th in three point attempts per game respectively. However, both rank in the bottom third of the league in actually making those shots. There are some high volume shooters in this game between the two teams, and which one is able to have a greater impact on the game could decide the contest.

Locked into the lottery. With the loss to the Pelicans, the Blazers have now secured a finish above the Sacramento Kings. The Pacers are still theoretically within reach, but they would need to win their next two games. With that being said, the Blazers are all but guaranteed the 6th best odds in the draft and the look towards next season can fully begin.

Drew Eubanks. The Oregon native has had one amazing homecoming this season. His last 15 games have all seen him put up double digit scoring numbers and he has reached that mark 18 times in his last 20 games. He has had 6 double-doubles during that stretch as well. He has played incredibly well for the sinking ship that has been this Blazers season. He has almost definitely played himself into a new contract for next season and will look to continue his tear over the last two games.

What Others Are Saying

Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball talked about the Mavericks role players in their blowout of the Pistons.

The Mavericks role players shot a blistering 13-of-22 from three, with four non-Doncic Mavericks making at least two three pointers and three of those four making at least three. Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, and Josh Green combined to go 11-of-18 from three. Doncic finished with 14 assists and he was absolutely on one tonight, throwing dimes to every corner and setting up the Mavericks shooters brilliantly. This type of thing can happen more often if the Mavericks can be more consistent from three, which thankfully the team has been over the last two weeks.

Angelo Guinhawa of ClutchPoints talked about the Mavericks recent woes against bottom of the barrel teams and their win over the Pistons.