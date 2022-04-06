Norman Powell Returning to the Clippers Lineup Tonight

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell was looking forward to contributing to a playoffs run for the Los Angeles Clippers after the Blazers traded him to L.A. on February 4th. Those hopes were dashed when Powell broke his foot after just three games with the Clippers. Because of the foot, the guard has missed 22 straight games.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that streak ends tonight. Quoting sources, Wojnarowski says Powell will return to the lineup as the Clippers face the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 PM, Pacific.

Powell has averaged 18.8 points, shooting 45.7% from the field, 40.7% from the arc in 43 appearances this season for the Blazers and Suns. In this three outings in L.A., he played 26.7 minutes per game, averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 42.9% three-point shooting.

The Clippers hold a 39-40 record, good for 8th place in the NBA’s Western Conference. As such, they will participate in this year’s Play-In Tournament to earn a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.