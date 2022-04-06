Greg Brown III Talks Three-Point Shooting, New Goggles

Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III is trying to carve a place in the NBA during his rookie season. His quest has been aided by Portland’s situation, playing multiple players who normally wouldn’t see the light of day on a contending team. He’s been making the most of his opportunity, particularly over the last three games, when he’s shot a combined 7-9 from the three-point arc.

The increase in his distance marksmanship has coincided with Brown’s insertion into the starting lineup. It’s also matched up, more generally, with Brown wearing goggles due to a corneal abrasion

Yesterday Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers posted Brown’s take on the goggles, and whether they’re helping his shooting touch.

“The rim look kinda big with the goggles on,” joked Brown III. “I’ve been really putting in a lot of work on my shot. Me and Eddy (assistant coach Edniesha Curry), we’ve been in the gym every day working on my jumper, trying to make it pure. Really came down for me trusting myself and trusting my work. That’s what my teammates been preaching to me, they be like ‘G, we see you shoot the ball every day, just go ahead and shoot it.’ And then I think the goggles gave me some confidence, came out looking like Steph Curry.”

Holdahl’s extensive treatment also covers Brown’s approach to the game, the practices that have led to his growth, and impressions of Brown from teammates and coaches.