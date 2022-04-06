The Blazers Should Monitor a Potential Jazz Rebuild

The Church of Roy podcast is back to discuss he final days of the Trail Blazers’ 2021-22 season. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald kicked things off by praising Portland’s commitment to bottoming out in the second half of the season. If a tanking hall of fame existed, the Blazers’ run after the All-Star weekend would merit consideration.

Along with the Blazes’ overall performance, Brian took a moment to recognize how Greg Brown III is progressing. For Steve, Keon Johnson has shown flashes, but his role in the future is far from established.

STRETCH RUN



In the main segment of the show, Brian and Steve highlighted the current disfunction that is unfolding with the Jazz. Are big changes just around the corner? If a trade market for Rudy Gobert develops, should the Blazers get involved? Both Brian and Steve have reservations regarding Gobert’s salary and postseason upside.

