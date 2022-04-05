Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their road trip with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

UPDATE: Brandon Williams is downgraded to OUT.

Tuesday, April 5- 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Joe Ingles (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Justise Winslow (out), Josh Hart (out), Trendon Watford (out), Greg Brown III (questionable), Brandon Williams (out)

Thunder injuries: Luguentz Dort (out), Ty Jerome (out), Mike Muscala (out), Josh Giddey (out), Kenrich Williams (out), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out), Derrick Favors (out), Darius Bazley (out), Tre Mann (out)

SBN Affiliate: Welcome to Loud City

