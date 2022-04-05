Blazer’s Edge Radio: Familiar Faces

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys recap the team’s past week, which featured the return of CJ McCollum, now playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. They also faced former Blazer big man Zach Collins in a pair of losses to the San Antonio Spurs.

In addition, the guys will update you on the NBA’s Play-In Tournament scenarios, including which team in the hunt they think has the best chance at a first round upset.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Congratulations to ESPNFAN03924470 for winning the Blazer’s Edge Radio Bracket Challenge! Reach out to Ryne on Twitter (ryne_buchanan), the show’s Facebook page, or via the XRAY text line during the show.