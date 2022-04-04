Jacked Ramsays: Live Mailbag Q&A

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they answer your questions live on stream!

Whether you’re interested in the NCAA Championship game’s remaining NBA Draft eligible players like Ochai Agbaji or Armando Bacot, we’ll make sure we cover all the angles of tonight’s game as well as what NCAA players made the biggest push up the ladder during the tournament, who fell down and what the Mock Draft Board starts to look like.

Who will Portland take in the draft certainly hinges on where their own pick and potentially one conveyed by the New Orleans Pelicans lands, but if you’re allowing yourself to dream, is it Paolo Banchero or Jabari Smith Jr at number one? Perhaps you favor the bold and want to swing for Chet Holmgren? What if it lands between picks 4-6? What separates Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray and AJ Griffin for the Blazers and do you look for fit or best player available?

The offseason is only a week away for some teams, those headed to the playoffs could be there sooner than expected. If the Utah Jazz fall on their face, it appears they could be headed for a major overhaul - would or should the Blazers get involved for a deal for Jazz center Rudy Gobert if he becomes available? What if Donovan Mitchell is traded to the Miami Heat, could that domino trigger a move for Jimmy Butler to Portland?

It’s time to get weird! Join the guys live and get ready for the offseason that’s only a week away!

