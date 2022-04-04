NCAA National Championship Thread

After winning Saturday’s Final Four matchups, the 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks will look to win their first National Championship since 2008 against the 8-seed North Carolina Tar Heels, looking to win their first championship since 2017.

The Tar Heels are also looking to tie a record for lowest seed to win the NCAA Tournament, with the Villanova Wildcats, who won it all back in 1985. Two 8-seeds have made it to the National Championship since (Butler in 2011, Kentucky in 2014), but both teams fell short.

For Portland Trail Blazers fans, keep an eye on Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, who is projected to be a first-round pick in this summer’s draft. The senior is averaging 18.9 points per game this season and 14 points per game during the tournament. A good game tonight could push Agbaji into lottery consideration.

Blazers Edge community, this is your thread for tonight’s game. Enjoy!