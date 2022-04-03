Blazers Sign Kris Dunn, Drew Eubanks For Rest of Season

After playing significant roles in the rotation for the past several weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers are officially keeping veterans Kris Dunn and Drew Eubanks for the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing Drew Eubanks and Kris Dunn to hardship deals for the remainder of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2022

With just a week left in the Blazers’ season, this move doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Dunn and Eubanks have been playing on consecutive 10-day contracts for a while now, and signing them to deals for the rest of the season ensure they will play a role in the Blazers’ final five games of the season, beginning Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dunn, 28, is averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 assists per game in 11 appearances this season.

Eubanks, 25, is playing some of the best basketball of his career in his first 18 appearances with the Blazers. He’s averaging 14.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.