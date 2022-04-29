 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely With Eye Injury

The MVP finalist will miss the start of his Philadelphia 76ers’ second round matchup against the Miami Heat.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without their superstar center Joel Embidd for the start of their second round matchup against the Miami Heat, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The MVP finalist suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion late in last night’s series-clinching win against the Toronto Raptors. Charania highlights that there is no timetable for Embiid’s return.

The 28-year-old has already been playing through pain these playoffs after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb earlier in the Raptors series.

Through the first round, Embiid was averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 blocks after putting up 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks during the regular season.

The second round series will start in Miami on Monday night.

76ers coach Doc Rivers may have to turn to veteran big men DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap to help fill the massive void left by Embiid.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...