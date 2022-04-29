Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely With Eye Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without their superstar center Joel Embidd for the start of their second round matchup against the Miami Heat, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2022

The MVP finalist suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion late in last night’s series-clinching win against the Toronto Raptors. Charania highlights that there is no timetable for Embiid’s return.

The 28-year-old has already been playing through pain these playoffs after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb earlier in the Raptors series.

Through the first round, Embiid was averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 blocks after putting up 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks during the regular season.

The second round series will start in Miami on Monday night.

76ers coach Doc Rivers may have to turn to veteran big men DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap to help fill the massive void left by Embiid.