Portland Fans Familiar With Utah’s Impending Offseason

Today is the first day of the Utah Jazz’s offseason, and while some Portland Trail Blazers fans are happy to see their division rival joining them on the couch, others are understanding of the difficult decisions the team is set to face this year.

Utah will have to field rumors of their superstars wanting out despite repeated utterances of loyalty to their small market team.

They also must decide whether to fire their coach of nine seasons due to lack of playoff success.

And, they face the noise of whether or not it is time to blow the whole operation up from their fans and critics alike.

Sounds a lot like the Blazers from last season, right?

Ultimately, the Blazers did end up firing Terry Stotts after nine seasons. And Quin Snyder’s seat is probably as hot as ever after going from the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season to a first-round exit the following year.

However, the Blazers did keep their superstar in Damian Lillard. But Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell might not be able to say the same.

And for a market Salt Lake City that doesn’t have a baseball or football team to cheer on during the offseason, fans might have to reluctantly prepare for the organization to kiss their contending chances goodbye despite the willingness to stay the course and try again next season.

For teams like Portland and Utah, this is the reality, and it will be interesting to see how Utah follows (or doesn’t follow) in Portland’s footsteps.