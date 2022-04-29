Report: Jusuf Nurkic To Be Sued Over Phone Throwing Incident

The Indiana Pacers fan who’s phone was thrown by Jusuf Nurkic earlier this season, is allegedly suing the Portland Trail Blazers free agent, reports the Indy Star.

Following the game in Indianapolis in late March, then injured Jusuf Nurkic confronted fan Steven Geske, which resulted in Nurkic throwing the fan’s phone into the stands. The NBA subsequently levied a $40,000 fine against Nurkic for the interaction.

At the time, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes also reported that the fan had made comments throughout the the game directed derogatory comments at the big man’s mother and late grandmother who passed away from COVID in 2020.

Jusuf Nurkic takes Pacers fans phone and throws it. pic.twitter.com/KafdHuCSqa — Setting The ️ace (@SettingThePace3) March 21, 2022

However the reported lawsuit states that:

“at no time did Geske ever insult, comment on, or mention Nurkić’s mother or grandmother. At no time did Geske, nor anyone in his party, use profanity or any other derogatory language. Geske did not do or say anything inappropriate during or after the game.” The lawsuit says witnesses described Geske’s words during the game as “‘G-Rated,” ‘light-hearted,’ and ‘humorous.’”

Geske has also alleged that he has since received “multiple harassing messages, including death threats”.