The Love-Hate Relationship with the Trail Blazers Roster

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with Episode 75! That number is enough to make Dave Deckard and Dia Miller feel old, especially since they’ve been through at least eight seasons in the past year alone. This week’s episode goes heavily into their Keep or Yeet assessments for the Trail Blazers roster. They provide more nuance, and emotion, than is possible in their written posts. Hear why Dia hates this exercise, why Dave is measured about it, and the factors that have caused Dave to change his mind on some of Portland’s players. Go into detail on the middle and lower parts of the roster. Then hear about Anfernee Simons as sort-of Most Improved Player, the post mortem on the Brooklyn Nets getting eliminated from the playoffs, and a little bit more.

You can hear the episode or subscribe to the podcast here. Or just click play on the embed below!