Morant vs. Lillard: Who Had the Bigger Play?

For those who have been sleeping under a rock, or who just turned out once the Portland Trail Blazers exited the playoffs picture, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had an official “moment” last night as his team faced, and beat, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Morant ended up converting the game-winning layup, but that was almost an afterthought compared to The Dunk.

Check it out.

Ja Morant took off from 8.7 FEET AWAY from the basket on his poster dunk, as tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/kbFIoDgjXB — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2022

JA MORANT'S PLAYOFF SUBMISSION FOR DUNK OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/Mhe2dhahE0 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 27, 2022

That ethereal slam is already being spoken of in otherworldly terms, and seems destined for inclusion in every NBA Playoffs highlight reel from now unto the end of eternity.

Blazers fans will not that Morant’s Moment (Ja’s Jam?) came 3 years and 4 days after Damian Lillard hushed the Oklahoma City Thunder with his Game 5, game-winning bomb over Paul George, shown here:

Give or take a Kawhi Leonard corner three and a LeBron James chase-down block, those two plays stand out among all the playoffs highlights over the past five years. They’re special.

So let’s ask the obvious questions, just for fun.

First, which play stands out in your mind as bigger? Lillard’s ended an entire playoffs series and capped a 50-point outing. The physicality of Morant’s was nearly unbelievable. That play may be in contention for best in-game dunk of all time. Plus it spearheaded a huge comeback which Morant would later complete himself. How do the two compare?

Second, do you think this play marks Morant’s ascension as the New Dame... that super-talented, young point guard on a small-market team who thrusts his franchise into the national spotlight? How do you think Morant and Lillard rank as media darlings? Has Morant supplanted Dame in the spotlight now? If not, will he?

Third, and most difficult: you can have either one for the Blazers, without regard for contract considerations, right now. Who do you want: Ja or Dame? What do you say, and what do you think people nationally would say at this point?

Toss those around in the comment section.