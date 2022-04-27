Early Exits Could Present Blazers with Trade Opportunities

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, the Church of Roy podcast returned to discuss how the results could impact the trade market for the Trail Blazers. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald explained that they are paying close attention to two teams. Both the Nets and Jazz could present the Blazers with interesting trade opportunities in the months ahead. If multiple-team negotiations arise, the Blazers fit the mold of a flexible partner.

In the main segment of the show, Brian details his thoughts on Blazers Interim General Manager Joe Cronin. Is it time to remove the interim tag? Or is it too soon to make a call? Regardless of the direction, Brian and Steve agree that the Blazers should make a decision in the near future.

⏰ CRONIN TIME ⏰



With the season wrapped up, the fellas turn their attention to potential upheaval from playoff teams. Could Utah or Brooklyn look to Portland for a shakeup opportunity?



In the final portion of the show, Steve discusses the potential upside and risks that Shaedon Sharpe presents. Steve explained that he loves what he has seen from Sharpe, but he is worried about the level of competition in the film that is out there.

You can listen to this show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.