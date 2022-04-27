 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Early Exits Could Present Blazers with Trade Opportunities

The Church of Roy podcast discusses how the current NBA Playoffs could impact the Blazers’ offseason.

By Steve Dewald
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, the Church of Roy podcast returned to discuss how the results could impact the trade market for the Trail Blazers. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald explained that they are paying close attention to two teams. Both the Nets and Jazz could present the Blazers with interesting trade opportunities in the months ahead. If multiple-team negotiations arise, the Blazers fit the mold of a flexible partner.

In the main segment of the show, Brian details his thoughts on Blazers Interim General Manager Joe Cronin. Is it time to remove the interim tag? Or is it too soon to make a call? Regardless of the direction, Brian and Steve agree that the Blazers should make a decision in the near future.

In the final portion of the show, Steve discusses the potential upside and risks that Shaedon Sharpe presents. Steve explained that he loves what he has seen from Sharpe, but he is worried about the level of competition in the film that is out there.

You can listen to this show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

