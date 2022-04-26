Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Wild, Wild West

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss a competitive first round of the NBA Playoffs in the Western Conference, highlighted by the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans’ run in the wake of Devin Booker’s injury for the Phoenix Suns.

They’ll also touch on the top heavy Eastern Conference, including the Brooklyn Nets’ shocking first round sweep at the hands at the hands of the Boston Celtics, and potential trouble for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition, they’ll name their All-Rookie teams, debate who they think is the current championship favorite, and discuss the coaching change in Charlotte.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.