An Early Look at Potential Free Agents for the Trail Blazers

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague on this episode of Jacked Ramsays Live. They’ll take a look at the upcoming group of free agents as the official offseason moves a step closer.

Danny and Brandon will also discuss the impact of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets getting swept by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. What does that do to the landscape? Could big changes in Brooklyn cause a domino effect throughout the league that forces teams to change their offseason plans? (Like, perhaps Ben Simmons and/or Kyrie Irving being put on the trade block?)

The Trail Blazers will almost certainly have access to the full Mid-Level Exception (~$10.3m) this summer. What players and/or position groups might they look to target? Invest it all in a back up 5-man like Mo Bamba or Thomas Bryant? Target a 3⁄ 4 like Kyle Anderson or TJ Warren? Or maybe they split it up and focus on a younger, potential upswing player like Jalen Smith and paying a bit more than a vet minimum to outbid other teams for depth elsewhere?

While the class of free agents isn’t great, Portland is motivated to get back on track after a “gap year” situation. After losing out on the New Orleans Pelicans’ lottery pick there’s less room for error around the rest of the roster. So tap in as the guys go over and debate which way the Blazers could go with the tools at their disposal.

