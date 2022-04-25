Ja Morant Wins Most Improved Award; Anfernee Simons Places Eighth

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has placed eighth in Most Improved Player voting behind runaway winner Memphis Grizzlies All Star Ja Morant.

Ja Morant is the first player to win the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award with the Memphis Grizzlies.



Morant, 22, recorded 38 first-place votes, nine second-place votes and four third-place votes, totalling 221 points after playing in only 57 regular season games. He put up averages of 27.4 points on 34 percent three point shooting, 5.7 boards, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

He improved in every category, except assists, on last season, which included 19.1 points, on 30 percent three point shooting, 4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 0.9 steals.

Simons, who also played 57 regular season games, earned three second-place votes and four third-place votes, totalling 13 points.

The fellow 22-year-old, recorded averages of 17.3 points on 40 percent three point shooting, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Up on last season’s 7.8 points on 42 percent three point shooting, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Simons enters restricted free agency this offseason in hopes of signing a long-term contract.