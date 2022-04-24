Nets Forward Ben Simmons (Back) Remains Out For Game 4

Ben Simmons’ long-awaited Brooklyn Nets debut will have to wait.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will not suit up for the team’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics Monday evening.

ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2022

Simmons and the Nets are facing elimination after losing the first three games in the series to the Celtics.

Simmons was acquired by the Nets at the NBA Trade Deadline in a blockbuster trade this past February for a package highlighted by James Harden.

Simmons hasn’t played this season due to mental health issues, but his return has been postponed due to a back injury that has appeared to worsen in recent weeks.

The goal for a few weeks was for Simmons to return for Game 4, but he woke up with pain that has set him back.

With Simmons out, the Nets will count on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to try and become the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series.