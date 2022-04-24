Joel Embiid To Undergo Offseason Thumb Surgery

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is in the middle of possibly his most successful NBA Playoffs run of his career.

But as the playoffs continue, Embiid will have to weather a thumb injury that he’ll have surgery on at season’s end, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN story on Joel Embiid's ligament tear and looming offseason thumb surgery: https://t.co/Iv99Xy4RAF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2022

News of Embiid’s injury surfaced before Game 4 on Saturday. Despite the injury, Embiid scored 21 points in 39 minutes, but the Toronto Raptors pulled out a 110-102 win and avoided the sweep. The 76ers now 3-1 against the Toronto Raptors and will have a chance to qualify for the second round Monday evening in Philadelphia.

If Philly can get past the first round and make a deep run, Embiid’s thumb could take a turn for the worse. But without the MVP candidate, the team will have an extremely difficult path to their first NBA Finals in over 20 years.