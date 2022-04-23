Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic Visits Rwanda, Donates to Schools

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is visiting Rwanda as a tourist this summer, and has stopped along the way to donate supplies and see local schools. His story has been chronicled on his Instagram account, along with a mention of his charitable foundation.

Nurkic’s text from Instagram:

My visit to Rwanda was as a tourist. I seen so much struggle for life. At the same time people work so hard and always smile and the children are happy ❤️

I asked people if it was possible to visit a school nearby. Local people allowed me to visit 2 schools in the town of Musanze and village kinigi. I didn’t know what to expect.

I visited more than 1,000 children, and I also managed to donate some things for them: such as notebooks, pens, balls ⚽️ and sweets

These children deserve a chance for a better future.

@jusufnurkicfoundation#and I. we hope to have more projects where we can help make the world a better place for everyone ❤️