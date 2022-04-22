Reliving the Season that Was for the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! It’s the 74th episode of Dave and Dia, in which Dave Deckard and Dia Miller review the Blazers’ season in the rear-view mirror, then turn towards the upcoming summer. Relive the promise with which the season started, including last year’s big off-season acquisitions and the expectations for success in the Rose City. Walk through a fractured campaign divided into three major parts: the initial push, the trade deadline, and the lottery run. Hear about the players and events that were key to each as Dave and Dia compare their initial assessments to eventual reality. It wasn’t pretty, but it was pretty exciting!

After that, the dynamic duo look ahead to June and July. How much did losing the New Orleans Pelicans draft pick hurt? What are Portland’s assets in free agency? Will they keep their key players or retool entirely?

There’s much more material available than will fit in a single show, but we do our best to put all the important highlights out there for you to consider as we move forward into May and June!

You can listen to this episode of the podcast or subscribe to the series here, or just click play on the embed below!