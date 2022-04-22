Charlotte Hornets Fire James Borrego; Potential Terry Stotts Destination?

The Charlotte Hornets made a surprising move Friday morning, firing head coach James Borrego after four seasons as head coach.

Charlotte is dismissing coach James Borrego, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

Borrego, 44, went 138-163 during his tenure in Charlotte and qualified as the No. 10 seed in each of the past two seasons. The Hornets made the play-in tournament, but were eliminated in the first game in each of the past two seasons.

With Borrego out, there are now three head coaching vacancies in the league: Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento and Charlotte.

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts could be a candidate for the Hornets job. He’s a stark contrast from Borrego’s young demeanor and has experience leading teams to the playoffs.

With LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, the Hornets boast one of the most talented backcourts in the NBA, and Stotts can try and recreate them in a similar image to what he helped build in Portland with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.