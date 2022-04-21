Blazers Could Be Sold Sooner Rather Than Later

The sale of the team has been the source of speculation among fans of the Portland Trail Blazers for a while now, and Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has confirmed that while it was widely believed that ownership would wait until the new television deal came in, that may no longer be the case.

While league personnel have been on the lookout for a potential change in Blazers ownership, initial word suggested such a transition might not come until the NBA’s new television deal begins in 2025. But since the conclusion of the regular season, several industry sources have pointed to this summer as the early beginning of Portland’s exploration of the market for new ownership. League figures now expect a sale of the Blazers to be completed as soon as sometime in the next 18 months. Which begs the question: Just how motivated will Portland be to add talent around Lillard this offseason if failing to do so could eventually lead him to one day to request a trade—as rival teams surely still hope—and presumably diminish the franchise’s overall value?

Fischer also confirms that Joe Cronin is widely expected to retain the general manager position he has held on an interim basis.