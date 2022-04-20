Trail Blazers Get New Communications VP

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting a new Vice President of Basketball Communications. Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee is reporting that Rahsaan Gethers is leaving the Sacramento Kings to join the Trail Blazers. Gethers served as Media Relations Director for nine years, according to Anderson.

Here is the full text of Anderson’s tweet:

Sacramento Kings media relations director Rahsaan Gethers is leaving after nine years to become vice president of basketball communications for the Portland Trail Blazers. Gethers, 35, is one of the best and brightest in the game. Great smile, cool hair, always an absolute pro.

Reactions from other media members are congratulatory. @TayloredSiren of The Kings Herald says:

I loved him whenever I came to town. He was a comfort, especially since I was brand new to the game when covering away games.

Former Blazers and Denver Nuggets star Fat Lever comments:

Congrats to the young one who paid his dues. #Gethers

Joe Davidson, also of the Sacramento Bee, adds:

A good guy, a fun guy, a hilarious guy. Smooth, unflappable, always smiling. Best to you, Rahsaan!

Communication has been a sore spot for Portland from time to time. Let’s see what impact Mr. Gethers has.