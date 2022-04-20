Can the Blazers Find Another Gem in the Early Second Round?

The Church of Roy podcast welcomed Adrian Bernecich back to the show to discuss the fallout from the Pelicans’ play-in performance. Host Steve Dewald jumped right into it and asked Adrian how he felt about the CJ McCollum trade now that we have a clearer picture of the compensation. Is it too soon to judge the trade? Could the Bucks’ 2025 first-round pick tip the balance when the time arrives?

Outside of the now-lost pick from the Pelicans, the main segment of the show touched on where the Blazers will actually landed in the second round. With the tiebreakers completed, the Blazers are in a nice position at the No. 36 pick. Portland has had success in this range over the past decade. Will that luck repeat in 2022?

In the final part of the show, Adrian and Steve discuss their current rooting interests in the 2022 postseason. Steve highlighted the connections that the Celtics have to Portland in his case to cheer for Boston. Adrian is more focused on rooting against the Jazz in hopes that it will lead to a marquee trade this summer.

