Where Do the Blazers Turn Now?

Following the New Orleans Pelicans’ playoff berth, the Portland Trail Blazers lost a second lottery pick heading into the 2022 NBA Draft and the 2022 offseason “Great Reshaping” of the Blazers roster. Without that additional lottery pick, where do they go?

Could a deal still be done for Jerami Grant? Could the Blazers cobble together enough with the 2025 Bucks 1st round pick, a young player and Eric Bledsoe’s contract to get Grant or a player at least within range of him in contribution department?

Interim GM Joe Cronin has said that they would evaluate the value of their own lottery pick after they know its standing versus what they could use it for on the open market to acquire a player for. Obviously Grant’s name has been out there — but what about a player such as OG Anunoby shaking free in Toronto? Would a Top 6-7 lottery pick be enough to convince GM Masai Ujiri to let him go?

Toronto has a core of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam alongside Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa. However, Toronto has wanted to add traditional size to their roster. There were rumors around the Portland Trail Blazers and Jusuf Nurkic multiple times over the past year. With Anunoby another player represented by Klutch Sports, could there perhaps be an alliance brewing with the mega-agency?

