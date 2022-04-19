Blazer’s Edge Radio: Playoff Time!

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss an eventful start to the NBA Playoffs—highlighted by Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating game-winner against the Brooklyn Nets. They’ll also cover some significant injuries—none bigger than Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic’s calf strain.

In addition, the guys will unveil their All-NBA teams, and recap the New Orleans Pelicans’ successful Play-In run—costing the Portland Trail Blazers a shot at another lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.