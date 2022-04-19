NBA Draft: Where Are The Blazers Picking?

With the Portland Trail Blazers sitting on the couch during the NBA Playoffs, fans are eyeing the NBA Draft in June for the closest thing to Blazers basketball during the offseason.

And, we almost know exactly where the Blazers will be picking during the draft.

While the team’s first selection in the lottery won’t be determined until May 17, we do know the pick will fall somewhere in the Top 10, with a 36 percent chance of landing in the first four picks.

The team’s pick it acquired from New Orleans at the Trade Deadline won’t convey until 2025, so the team remains with just one first rounder.

After the tiebreakers that were broken by the NBA on Monday, the Blazers landed with the 36th and 57th overall picks.

The 57th pick comes from the Utah Jazz via the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Joe Ingles trade.

There are only 58 picks in the draft this year after the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat were forced to forfeit picks as part of tampering violations.

This means the picks become slightly more valuable, and it’s possible that even with the picks sitting where they are, it might not stay that way.