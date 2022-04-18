Could Lakers Be Interested In Former Blazers Coach Terry Stotts?

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of a few teams looking for a head coach this offseason after firing Frank Vogel at the end of the season.

The Lakers are going to look for an experienced head coach and will likely swing for the fences to land a big name, but if they fail, could former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts be the man?

Stotts, 64, coached the Blazers for nine seasons from 2012-21, leading the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances and winning four playoff series.

His resume is similar to that of Vogel’s before he got to LA as someone who found success with a small market team, but didn’t work in every place he’d been in. So it would make sense for the Lakers to look for a different type of voice in the locker room.

However, Stotts is one of the most decorated viable options for the Lakers in their hiring search.

The team will likely look for sexier picks like Toronto’s Nick Nurse or Michigan’s Juwan Howard, but if they swing and miss on those options, someone like Stotts could step into the foreground and lead the Lakers next season.