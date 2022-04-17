NBA Names Award Finalists

While there are no Portland Trail Blazers up for any awards this season, there is a wide variety of players nominated as finalists for the league’s annual awards.

Here’s a list of the nominees for each award:

MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Defensive Player of the Year

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Rookie of the Year

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Most Improved Player

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Sixth Man of the Year

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Coach of the Year

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Perhaps the closest any Blazer was to becoming a finalist was Anfernee Simons for Most Improved. However, Simons missing a bulk of the end of the season likely cost him a shot at the award in favor of Garland, Morant and Murray.

Maybe next year he takes another step forward and is recognized in the category, or maybe Portland’s lottery pick becomes the Rookie of the Year? Those are probably the likeliest opportunities to see any Blazer on this list for next season, but for now, they’ll have to head back to the gym and work on their craft in hopes of being recognized next season.