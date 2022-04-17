NBA Names Award Finalists

While there are no Portland Trail Blazers up for any awards this season, there is a wide variety of players nominated as finalists for the league’s annual awards.
Here’s a list of the nominees for each award:
MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Defensive Player of the Year
Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
Rookie of the Year
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Most Improved Player
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
Sixth Man of the Year
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
Coach of the Year
Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies
Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat
Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns
Perhaps the closest any Blazer was to becoming a finalist was Anfernee Simons for Most Improved. However, Simons missing a bulk of the end of the season likely cost him a shot at the award in favor of Garland, Morant and Murray.
Maybe next year he takes another step forward and is recognized in the category, or maybe Portland’s lottery pick becomes the Rookie of the Year? Those are probably the likeliest opportunities to see any Blazer on this list for next season, but for now, they’ll have to head back to the gym and work on their craft in hopes of being recognized next season.
Loading comments...