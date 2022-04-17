Former Blazers in NBA Playoffs

When CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night in the final play-in game, it marked nine straight seasons in the playoffs for the former Blazer.
McCollum was apart of the team’s eight previous playoff trips, but with the Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoffs this season for the first time since 2013, all fans can do is watch their former friends perform in the playoffs.
Here’s a list of former Blazers in the NBA Playoffs:
Nik Stauskas
Pat Connaughton
Wesley Matthews
Gary Trent Jr.
Derrick Jones Jr.
LaMarcus Aldridge
Seth Curry
Patty Mills
Hassan Whiteside
Will Barton
Jake Layman
New Orleans Pelicans
CJ McCollum
Tony Snell
Larry Nance Jr.
There’s a lot of representation in both conferences, and while the primary focus for the Blazers will be towards fixing the ship and getting things back on track to return to the playoffs next season, it’s nice to see some familiar faces get some run in the postseason.
