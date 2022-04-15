New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Day Thread

The New Orleans Pelicans face the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament. Which team will be finished for the season? Which team will snap up a playoff berth? Blazer fans should hope that Los Angeles steals the show, as the Pelicans pick won’t convey if it drops below 15th. The Clippers’ hopes took a massive hit after it was announced that Paul George tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss tonight’s game. But, the Clippers played over 50 games this season without George and are familiar playing - and winning - without him. They’ll have to do so tonight to keep their season alive and to have the Blazers’ second lottery pick convey this season.

Friday, April 15th - 7:00 PT

How to watch on TV: TNT

Pelicans injuries: Zion Williamson (out)

Clippers injuries: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard (out)

SBN Affliates: The Bird Writes, Clips Nation

