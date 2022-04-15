Paul George Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Play-In Game vs. Pelicans

Less than 24 hours before the biggest game of the Los Angeles Clippers season, superstar Paul George has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.

Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2022

Tonight’s game between the Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans will determine who captures the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference and who will face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

The game also has a lot on the line for the Portland Trail Blazers, as former Blazers Norman Powell, Robert Covington and CJ McCollum among others will participate in tonight’s game. It also has a lot riding on the Blazers’ incoming draft pick from the Pelicans that the team acquired in the McCollum trade.

If the Pelicans were to win the play-in game, they would move outside of the lottery and the pick will not convey this season for the Blazers, meaning the George positive test is not good news for Portland fans.

The Clippers played without George for 51 games this season, compiling a 24-27 record. When George played, the team was 18-13. During Tuesday’s first play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, George scored a game-high 34 points.

With a lot riding on tonight’s game, this news couldn’t have come at a worst time for Clippers - and Blazers - fans.