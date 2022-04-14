Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with another episode! Dave Deckard and Dia Miller team up for the 73rd time to recap the Blazers’ 2021-22 season. The dynamic duo do a post mortem of sorts, talking about expectations heading into the year, the big acquisitions and hopes, struggling with injuries, and the infamous trade deadline moves. They highlight their favorite players, guys who made an impression under trying circumstances. They look at team priorities and how they might be shifting, plus the hidden role that a couple of roster members could play in the coming off-season. Have the priorities for the franchise shifted?

As usual, Dia finds the brightest spots possible for every player mentioned. That’s a gift! Dave takes a slightly more somber view, but still throws out praise in several cases. The two agree, though, that the road forward from here is not simple. What that’ll look like? That’s what summer podcasts are for.

You can find the episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!