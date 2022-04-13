New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Day Thread

The New Orleans Pelicans face the San Antonio Spurs in the play-in tournament. Which team will be finished for the season? Which team will snap up a playoff berth? Blazer fans should hope that San Antonio steals the show, as the Pelicans pick won’t convey if it drops below 15th.

Wednesday, April 13th - 6:30 PT

How to watch on TV: ESPN

Pelicans injuries: Brandon Ingram (out)

Spurs injuries: Doug McDermott (out)

SBN Affliates: The Bird Writes, Pounding the Rock

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun.