Church of Roy’s Way-Too-Soon Roster Forecast for the Blazers

The Church of Roy podcast detailed the oddities from the Trail Blazers’ 2021-22 season and looked ahead to next year’s roster on this week’s episode. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald kicked things off with a six-question pop quiz that covered the statistical performances from this season.

In the main segment of the show, Brian and Steve delivered a player-by-player breakdown of who they believe will be on the roster next season. Will Drew Eubanks get another contract as the Blazers look to put a losing season behind them? Is Keon Johnson a piece for the future, or is he a potential trade chip this summer? Those are just two of the questions that Brian and Steve covered.

In the final portion of the show, Kevin Arnovitz’s ESPN+ article on the end of the “Superteam Era” stepped into the spotlight. From the importance of culture to the future of roster construction, Arnovitz delivered a hard-hitting analysis of the pitfalls that plagued the Nets and Lakers.

