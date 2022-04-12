Jacked Ramsays Live: Jeremy Woo of SI on the NBA Draft

Hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are joined by the NBA Draft Expert for Sports Illustrated, Jeremy Woo, on Tuesday afternoon’s live show to take a look at all things draft related for the Portland Trail Blazers.

We’ll hit on Jeremy’s Big Board, who he has rated as the best prospects, and whether or not his best prospect matches with Portland’s best fit. If Portland lands a top three pick, who does he value most for Portland for immediate impact of the long term: Jabari Smith Jr, Paolo Banchero, or Chet Holmgren?

Then, they will also take a look at tiers, which players fall where, and mixing in with some recent NBA comparisons where available. When looking at the likes of Keegan Murray, AJ Griffin, Shaedon Sharpe and others — where are they now versus where could they be in the near future?

Does Jeremy fall in the best player available camp or does fit carry more weight for the Blazers who want to return to competitive basketball? What will it cost to move up into the top four of this year’s draft if Portland wants to move back?

