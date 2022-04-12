Blazer’s Edge Radio: Play-In Edition

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys are joined by Dillon Sage of the Holy Backboard podcast to preview this week’s NBA Play-In Tournament—which features major draft implications for the Trail Blazers.

In addition, they’ll hand out their end-of-season NBA Awards, highlighted by the tightly contested MVP race. The guys will also take a look back at their pre-season NBA Playoff picks to see how they did (not good).

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.