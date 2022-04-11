Jacked Ramsays Live: Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report Joins

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague with special guest, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report to run down the exit interviews today by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Interim GM Joe Cronin was joined by Coach Chauncey Billups and players Josh Hart and Anfernee Simons as the only members of the franchise made available after their season came to an end Sunday evening, with a record of 27-55 missing the playoffs for the first time in 9 years and cementing the third worst season in franchise history.

The “what now” is what’s on the menu - the NBA Draft Lottery is 35 days away, the New Orleans Pelicans play the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night where a loss will send them out of the play in tournament immediately and increase the likelihood of the pick they owe the Blazers in the CJ McCollum trade conveying.

Once the lottery happens and the Blazers know what they have in their hands to work with - they can take on the task of working the phone lines as potential playoff hopefuls fall out of the race and Portland looks to bolster a squad that was stripped down to nothing.

Brandon, Sean and Danny will take a look at all of the comments made today and look ahead to what’s on deck for the Trail Blazers over the next 60 days.

