Anfernee Simons, Blazers Have ‘Mutual Interest’ In Return

One of the biggest priorities of the Portland Trail Blazers’ offseason is to re-sign Anfernee Simons.

The 22-year-old guard had a career year in 2021-22, averaging a career-high 17.3 points per game and shooting above 40 percent for the second consecutive season.

Simons revealed to the media in a press conference Monday that he is interested in returning to Portland next season.

Anfernee Simons on his restricted free agency: "We both have a mutual interest in coming back. I'm pretty sure it will get done." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) April 11, 2022

The trades that sent Norman Powell to Los Angeles and CJ McCollum to New Orleans at the trade deadline freed up cap space and a spot in the starting lineup for Simons next to Damian Lillard when he returns next season.

The Blazers will now be able to match any offer Simons signs in restricted free agency, and they can afford it too.

Simons is expected to command a top salary on the team next year and is seen as Lillard’s backcourt teammate moving forward. His shooting skills, specifically from beyond the three-point line, will form arguably one of the best deep-shooting backcourts in the NBA.