Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Jazz

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they marvel at the futility on display from the Portland Trail Blazers tonight against the Utah Jazz. A game that saw the Blazers go down by 50 points, not clear 50 points through three quarters and ultimately lose by...checking calculator, carry the 7...A LOT, OK? This comes on the heels of the worst 5-game stretch in NBA history with regards to margin of defeat, which has now been extended to the most egregious losing streak in NBA history by a game.

Suffice it to say, the Blazers organization understands the assignment. There were once rumors that the Blazers didn’t truly think they should/could tank. It’s become very clear now that this version is one of the least, if not the least, talented teams in the NBA. There’s a universe out there where they do not win another game this season and find themselves squarely in the running for a top 4 pick. Join us to chat about whether that possibility can come true.

